Nickelodeon Universe, North America’s largest indoor theme park, set to open this week

The largest indoor theme park in North America is set to open its doors this week in New Jersey, starring Spongebob Squarepants, Dora the Explorer and other popular Nickelodeon characters.

The 8.5-acre Nickelodeon Universe opens Friday at American Dream mall, located in East Rutherford. The park will feature more than 35 rides and attractions based on the network’s iconic characters — including roller coasters and a Nickelodeon Slime Stage.

It will also have live shows, retail, games, entertainment, restaurants and themed party rooms.

A rendering shows the 8.5-acre Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream mall. (Photo credit: American Dream)

“Based on the success we have seen with Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America we are excited to bring the number one entertainment brand for kids to American Dream,” said Don Ghermezian, president of developer Triple Five Group, said in a 2016 announcement.

Triple Five Group also owns and operates the Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall, the two largest shopping and entertainment centers in North America.

A file image of Nickelodeon Universe indoor amusement park in the center of the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota is shown on October 14, 2018. A second theme park is opening Friday in New Jersey. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Prices for Nickelodeon Universe tickets are listed online at $39.99 for general access, with free entry to children under 2. An all-access ticket is also available for $49.99.

The American Dream mall will also debut an NHL-regulation size ice rink on Friday with open skating, figure skating and hockey tournaments, the company said.

RELATED: Exclusive tour of the American Dream mega-mall

In the next phase, DreamWorks Water Park is set to open Nov. 27 with more than 40 water slides and 15 attractions, the company said. The mall’s retail stores will follow in March 2020.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.