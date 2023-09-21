Tropical storm warnings for U.S. East Coast ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16: Will it impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm warnings and storm surge watches for parts of the United States' East Coast, as Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 formed east of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean.

It's expected to become a tropical storm as it treks north along the East Coast, the NHC said. If it does, the next name on the Atlantic list is Ophelia.

As of 11 a.m. the potential tropical system was 370 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and 450 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

To become a tropical storm, sustained winds have to reach 39 mph. For a Category 1 hurricane, sustained winds start at 74 mph.

"Strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm as it approaches the coast of North Carolina. Regardless of whether the system become a tropical storm, the system is expected to bring tropical-storm conditions to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coast," the NHC said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Will Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen reach Florida?

According to FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Jayme King, this system will not directly impact Florida. In fact, it will actually provide for drier air over the Florida Peninsula, making for a cooler and breeze weekend – a short reprieve from Florida's typical humid and muggy summer.

Saturday and Sunday, temperatures in some parts of Central Florida will dip into the high 60s – just as the fall equinox begins.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Naturally, Florida's coast may see some increased swells and waves.