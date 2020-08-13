NHC: Tropical Storm Josephine forecast to form in the Atlantic

An area of disturbed weather is expected to become the next tropical storm, potentially setting another record for a busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Thursday said that Tropical Depression Eleven is currently disorganized but is still expected to strengthen into a tropical storm. It's located about 1075 miles east southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

The system is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The NHC predicts that it will become Josephine sometime on Thursday. If it does, it would be the 10th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

It could also set a record for the earliest "J" named storm, FOX News reported.

Hurricane scientist Phil Klotzbach tweeted the current record for the earliest Atlantic 'J' storm is Jose, which formed on Aug 22, 2005.

The ninth named storm this season, Hurricane Isaias, made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., last week after it broke the record for the earliest "I" storm in the Atlantic basin, according to FOX News.

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

