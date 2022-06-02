NHC: Tropical Storm Alex to form off coast of Florida after bringing flooding rains

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE

A tropical system is crossing South Florida on Saturday, bringing flooding rains to several counties.

As of 11 a.m., the disturbance is located about 60 miles northeast of Naples, Florida with maximum sustained winds holding steady at 40 mph. There is a 90% chance that the system could become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Alex, but the NHC says that won't happen until it moves away from Florida.

"The disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm off the east coast of Florida by tonight, and some strengthening is forecast tonight through Monday as the system moves farther away from Florida over the western Atlantic."

POSSIBLE IMPACT TO FLORIDA

FOX 35 has declared Saturday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day to account for potential changes in the forecast and an increase in local tropical impacts.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

East coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Card Sound Bridge

Northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Bermuda

STAY ALERT: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

RADAR: TRACK THE STORM & VIEW RADAR MAPS ACROSS FLORIDA

A turn toward the east-northeast with an additional increase in forward speed is expected on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the east Monday night.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move across southern or central Florida today, over the southwestern Atlantic north of the Bahamas tonight, and near or to the north of Bermuda on Monday.

RAINFALL TOTALS

The following storm totals are expected:

South Florida - 6 to 10 inches with isolated maxima of 15 inches. Considerable flash and urban flooding is expected.

Advertisement

Florida Keys - 4 to 8 inches with isolated maxima of 10 inches. This rain may produce flash and urban flooding.