NHC: Tropical Depression 7 forms in Atlantic, expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Gabrielle

The Brief Tropical Depression Seven, previously Invest 92L, formed in the Atlantic Basin early Wednesday morning. The tropical depression could strengthen into Tropical Storm Gabrielle on Wednesday afternoon or evening. A tropical wave located a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is also being monitored.



Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic Basin early Wednesday morning and could strengthen into Tropical Storm Gabrielle as the latter half of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season springs to life, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says.

Where is Tropical Depression 7?

What we know:

Forecasters with the NHC say Tropical Depression Seven, previously Invest 92L, is currently located about 1,185 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving off to the west at 13 mph.

A west-northwestward to northwestward motion across the Tropical and Subtropical Central Atlantic is expected during the next few days.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Depression Seven. (Credit: FOX Weather)

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Tropical Depression Seven currently has maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure of the storm is 1007 mb.

Slow strengthening is expected, and the system could become a tropical storm later on Wednesday afternoon or evening. If so, Tropical Depression Seven would become Tropical Storm Gabrielle.

This graphic shows information on Tropical Depression Seven. (Credit: FOX Weather)

What's the difference between a tropical storm and a tropical depression?

Dig deeper:

Hurricanes begin as cyclones, and if the system intensifies, it becomes a tropical wave, then a tropical depression, followed by a tropical storm and, eventually, a hurricane.

When a low pressure area is accompanied by thunderstorms producing a circular wind flow with maximum sustained winds below 39 mph, the system is designated a tropical depression.

If the cyclonic circulation becomes more organized with maximum sustained wind gusts between 39 mph and 73 mph, a tropical storm is formed.

A tropical storm has winds near the center and is symmetrical, while a subtropical storm has winds far from the center and is less symmetrical. A tropical storm is fueled by warm water, while a subtropical storm is fueled by warm water and cold air.

Tropical wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic

What's next:

The NHC is also continuing to monitor a tropical wave located a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands that is producing an area of disorganized showers

and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward at 15–20 mph across the Eastern and

Central portion of the Tropical Atlantic.

Regardless of development, this system will likely bring areas of heavy rain across the Cabo Verde Islands later on Wednesday and into Thursday.

The system currently has only a 10% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of formation over the next seven days.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

Experts reminded people who live along the coast that it only takes one storm to cause major problems.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The next name on the Atlantic storm list is Gabrielle, followed by Humberto, Imelda and Jerry.

The "peak" of hurricane season was on Sept. 10. August, September and October are considered the most active parts of the season, which runs through Nov. 30.