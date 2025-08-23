NHC tracking 2 disturbances for tropical development in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean for potential tropical development. Hurricane Erin has officially become post-tropical off the east coast of the United States, the NHC said.

Invest 90L in the southwestern Atlantic is expected to become a tropical depression by Saturday evening, and strengthen into a tropical storm on Sunday, the NHC said. If that happens, it will be known as Tropical Storm Fernand.

None of these systems are expected to directly impact Florida or the United States.

Invest 90L expected to become Tropical Storm Fernand this weekend

An area of low pressure in the southwestern Atlantic – about 500 miles southwest of Bermuda – is expected to become a tropical depression on Saturday, and then strengthen into a tropical storm on Sunday. It would be known as Tropical Storm Fernand, the sixth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The NHC said the showers and thunderstorms associated with this system are becoming better organized. An Air Force Reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the low Saturday afternoon.

It has a near 100% chance of further development, the NHC said.

Disturbance east of the Windward Islands

The NHC is tracking a second disturbance in the southern Atlantic Ocean, near the Windward Islands. Showers and thunderstorms continue to be disorganized. However, some tropical development is possible over the next few days, the NHC said.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible across portions of the Windward Islands, the NHC said. However, by next week, the system is expected to move into the central Caribbean where conditions are not favorable for tropical development.

Right now, chances of development are low.