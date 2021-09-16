NHC: Disturbance in Atlantic likely to become Tropical Storm Peter

A system brewing in the Atlantic has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression and possibly our next named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping tabs on several systems in the tropics.

Tropical Storm Odette formed on Friday and is located south of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Odette is forecast to bring strong winds to Newfoundland as a post-tropical cyclone.

"On the forecast track, the center of Odette will pass south of Atlantic Canada on Sunday and Monday," the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday. "Strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Odette is expected to become a strong post-tropical low by Saturday night."

Another area of low pressure is located east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The system has a 90% chance of developing into a more organized system.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for further development during the next day or two, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form later today or tonight," the National Hurricane Center said.

"The 90% system will likely become a tropical depression or storm later today," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro.

If it becomes a named storm, it would be called Peter.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

We are also watching a tropical wave located south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is currently nearly stationary, but is expected to begin moving towards the northwest at 5 to 10 mph over the far eastern Atlantic where some additional development is possible over the weekend.

However, by early next week, further development appears unlikely, the NHC said.

So far, there have been 15 named storms. If another one forms, it will be called ‘Peter.’ After that, the next name is Rose.

RELATED: Buckle up, Florida: NOAA says September is the most hurricane-prone month

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King previously explains that once the peak of hurricane season passes, typically it means there will be fewer occurrences of hurricanes and tropical storms, but don't put your guard down.

"We're fair game until November 30th. Stuff can happen and it can happen late in the season," he said.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.