Talk about a blast from the past.

The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia released new digitized footage of the mysterious and extinct Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine.

RELATED: After 17 years underground, vast army of cicadas set to emerge

The clip came from a 1935 travelogue called “Tasmania the Wonderland” and a Tasmanian tiger named Benjamin, is seen pacing around his enclosure.

A few men near the far right corner of the cage attempt get Benjamin to emit a threat-yawn by shaking the cage, something that this particular species is famous for, according to the NFSA.

RELATED: Heartwarming reunion captured of chimpanzee recognizing former zoo volunteer decades later

It was previously believed that the last known footage of this extinct species was filmed in 1933, but this 1935 clip was recently discovered and had not been released publicly for 85 years.

Advertisement

The last known Tasmanian tiger died in captivity on Sept. 7, 1936, according to the NFSA.

Storyful contributed to this story.