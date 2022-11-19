Newborn baby missing in Florida could be traveling with 2 adults, deputies say

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Saturday for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud of Palm Bay.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Ryder has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen in the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle.

The baby could be with Kylee Barta, 31, and James Stroud, 40. Authorities say they could be traveling in a 2011 black Acura CL with the Florida license plate DGK9123. The vehicle's front bumper may be partially white.

It is not known what the relationship is between the missing baby and the two adults.

Anyone with information on Ryder's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at 321-264-5201.