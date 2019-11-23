Newborn baby found in box outside Orange County apartment, deputies say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said a newborn baby was found in a box outside of an Orange County apartment complex.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the baby was found at a complex on Silver Star Road on Saturday afternoon.

The infant is reportedly in good condition, officials report. The Sheriff's Office said that the baby was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

No other details have been released.

"It’s still early in the investigation but we will provide further information once it comes available," officials told FOX 35 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.