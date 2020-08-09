New Zealand marks 100 straight days without new coronavirus infection, reports say

article

New Zealand has gone 100 days without recording a locally-transmitted COVID-19 case, reports say.

According to BBC, New Zealand has gone 100 days without recording a locally transmitted COVID-19 case. They said that the last case of community transmission was detected on May 1st and Sunday was the fourth day in a row that the country reported no new cases.

The New York Post clarified that the only new cases that have popped up in New Zealand were among returning travelers who were quarantined at the border of the country

Reuters confirmed the milestone as well, adding that New Zealand currently has 23 active cases of coronavirus. They are all in managed isolation facilities.

RELATED: Tracking Coronavirus: Florida health officials report 6,229 new cases and 77 more deaths

According to John Hopkins, New Zealand has only had 1,569 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths since the start of the pandemic. In comparison, neighboring-country Australia has had 21,084 cases and 295 deaths. The United States has the most cases in the world, with over 5 million since the start of the pandemic. The U.S. death toll is over 160,000 as well.

Advertisement

People Magazine said that the New Zealand director-general of health said that "we can't afford to be complacent" and that "we have seen overseas how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread in places where it was previously under control, and we need to be prepared to quickly stamp out any future cases in New Zealand."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.