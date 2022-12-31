New Year's tourism could help Volusia County following hurricane damage

Volusia County is still recovering from hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The Florida coastline took a major hit, and recovery has been slow-going. Business owners are hoping holiday celebrations will give them a good boost.

When FOX 35 News last checked in with businesses around Daytona and Daytona Beach Shores, a lot of people told me they were worried that damage to the coast would mean continued damage to their businesses.

Business owners said tourism had slowed, and they didn’t know how much longer they could hold on.

But now, people are energized. Zoe, who works at Cruisin’ Café, says she’s expecting a big turn-out.

"Oh, it’s gonna be poppin!" she exclaimed. All my regulars are coming in from Jacksonville and we’re gonna make a party."

RELATED: Orange Drop returns two Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence

Locals told FOX 35, why go anywhere else when Daytona is so ready to party?

"I expect it to be pretty busy," said Rebecca Miller. "COVID kind of took a hit in previous years, but going into 2023, I think that we’ll have lots of people out, wanting to celebrate."

"Definitely, there’s a lot going on for New Year’s Eve," added Nathan Miller. "We have the whole Board Walk. Sea Breeze is always pretty poppin’ for New Year’s Eve."

And it seems tourism is getting a boost too.

"On my drive, I saw nothing but Virginia, South Carolina plates. Everyone was from out of town coming this way. It felt like Bike Week on 95," said Zoe.

Turns out all Daytona needed to give tourism a boost was people to come in and say, "Happy New Year!"