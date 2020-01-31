New Winter Park library to cost millions more than originally proposed

article

Winter Park voters approved a $30 million bond in 2016 for a new library and event center, but the city voted this week to move forward with a $41.7 million design.

“They have a way of spending our money, don’t they?” said Dwight Walters, Winter Park resident.

“The project evolved over time, all through public input,” said Randy Knight, city manager of Winter Park.

The design went from one to two buildings, adding a rooftop venue and amphitheater.

Despite the increase in the price tag, City Manager Randy Knight says the additional dollars have been gathered.

“The rest came out of fundraising. We have $6 million of tourism development tax that came generously from Orange County and the Community Redevelopment Agency, a couple million dollars and so the project is fully-funded,” Knight said.

The library’s Executive Director Sabrina Bernat says the state-of-the-art facility will help keep the library relevant.

“It really addresses our need to make sure that the library is future-proof, as we’re going forward, as the needs of the community change as they have over the last 40 years,” Bernat said.

“I always think it’s worth spending money on a library,” said Amy Boynton, Winter Park resident.

Not everyone agrees. Some think the current library is sufficient.

“This library has been good for my kids and my grandkids and now great-grandkids,” Walters said. “I’m happy with the way it is.”

“Over the years, our library and event center... we're old, we will now have a first-class library, first-class event center, it’s what this community deserves,” Knight said.

“It puts our community back on the map,” said Lawanda Thompson, Winter Park resident.

Thompson lives in the Hannibal Square neighborhood, where the library will be moving to.

She sees the project as an investment in the youth in the primarily African-American area of Winter Park.

“This is going to be a great thing, the children that are participating in after-school programs there that are needing that extra literacy component, that need to have a library in walking distance can now take trips to the library,” Thompson said.

Construction begins next week.

The library and event center are expected to be open by summer of 2021.