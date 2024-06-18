New trails open to explore popular Seminole County park

Two new trails have opened at Lake Mills Park in Chuluota, offering visitors scenic walks through wooded areas and over a stream that feeds into a lake.

These trails, developed over two months, replace older paths and aim to preserve the natural landscape and protect water quality across connected lakes.

The park's boardwalk, which had been out of service for six to seven years, is part of the renovation.

"A lot of people have been concerned about it. We've been able to put the money together to get this done," said Seminole County Commissioner Bob Dallari during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. "You're going to see a wonderful product here for the citizens to not only enjoy this part of the park but to see a vista of Lake Mills that is just breathtaking."

The project also includes a pavilion, campground, playground, and fishing pier. The park is open from sunrise until sunset.