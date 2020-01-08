New traffic configuration at EB I-4 exit in Lake Mary

article

The Florida Department of Transportation is opening a new configuration of the eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4) exit ramp to Lake Mary Boulevard as soon as the morning of Thursday, January 9.

The new alignment has eliminated the concrete island separating the two right-turn lanes onto eastbound Lake Mary Boulevard. Both lanes will now place traffic onto the Lake Mary Boulevard through lanes, meaning traffic in the right lane will no longer feed into the right-turn-only lane leading to Lake Emma Road. Additionally, motorists exiting eastbound I-4 will no longer be able to make a right turn on red at Lake Mary Boulevard.