New therapy dog 'Saffron' joins Orange County Sheriff's Office

The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is welcoming a new addition to its team: an adorable therapy dog named Saffron.

Saffron works as a partner with the sheriff's office Victim Advocates Program to help provide comfort to victims of crimes.

"Saffron immediately brightens everybody's day," said victim advocate with the OCSO Delaney Saunders. "She's a good way of going into meeting a victim, especially with kids. She is amazing with kids. It's a way of opening up to people and have them open up to you."

After receiving Saffron as a puppy, the sheriff's office has been working to make sure she is trained to be an effective therapy dog. She attends obedience training to make sure she knows special commands when going to a crime scene.

The sheriff's office now has two therapy dogs on the force.

Last year, a one-year-old Labrador mix named Daisy become the first comfort dog at the Orange County Sheriff's Office.