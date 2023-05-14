New sushi restaurant opening at EPCOT this summer

article

EPCOT's international cuisine brings tourists worldwide to Disney to check out the many different dishes offered in the park. Travelers will soon be able to try out an array of dishes as a new sushi restaurant brings Japanese food fare to Disney.

Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya will be a table service restaurant opening at the Japan Pavillion offering a "festive dining experience" in a sharable Izakaya-style setting.

The restaurant will be decorated with hand-painted artwork and lanterns highlighting some of the natural wonders that Japan offers as well. In addition to a full menu filled with Japanese delights like sushi and teppan items, there will be an open sushi bar and grill.

A couple of items on the sushi bar include Kobore Sushi, Tokyo Negi Roll, Funamori, and The Monster Roll. The Tokyo Negi Roll combines green onion tempura rolled with tuna tataki and topped with jalapeño aioli, shredded carrot, and sliced jalapeño.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Disney Park Blogs

The Funamori has sashimi and sushi arranged on a boat-shaped platter. There'll also be samples available from Japanese Izakaya including: Karaage Chicken, Salmon Misoyaki, and tomato salad with avocado.

According to Disney Parks Blog, guests will be able to experience the essence of Japan's seasonal festivals, where each month brings a new celebration to their table.

Shiki Sai: Sushi Izakaya will be located on the second floor of the Japan pavilion with stunning views of EPCOT, the World Showcase Lagoon, and fireworks.