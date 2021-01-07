New survey asks opinions on future of downtown Orlando

article

A local, non-profit organization wants the public’s input on keeping downtown Orlando vital and thriving post-pandemic.

City District is asking people who frequent the central Business District, Parramore Heritage, OBT and Creative Village to take an online survey to find out what type of businesses and events they want to see in the area over the next three to five years. The survey also asks people areas where downtown Orlando could do better.

Rosangela Parker, executive director of City District, said while the Coronavirus pandemic has hit businesses hard, there will come a time when the pandemic will pass and "our downtown will thrive once again." Parker said, "We've lost a lot of businesses. There's been a lot of heartache, but at the same time there's been a lot of interest in coming into our district and being a part of that."

Parker said they are hoping at least 300 people will take the survey and bring lots of ideas on how to improve downtown.

"Maybe it's just… we want to have a regular market or maybe we want to have a regular concert series or we'd love to see more street performers," Parker said.

"I would like to see more daytime stuff here, more retail, restaurants," said Chris Brown, who works downtown and said he would also like to see more parking.

Isaiah Kernisant said he would like to see more educational opportunities integrated into downtown.

"Things that are nurturing to the psyche that can last a lifetime."

The survey is open until the end of February. Parker said once the survey closes City District will compile all the information.

"[We will] internally transform it into action items that maybe we could put together in kits to provide Interested developers that are coming into the area."

To take the online survey, click here. To learn more about City District, visit the City District website.