New surveillance cameras installed along busy Daytona Beach road

Live surveillance cameras now stream back to the police department from a busy street in Daytona Beach following the tragic stabbing of a couple two years ago.

The cameras were installed after Terry and Brenda Aultman were murdered while heading home from Bike Week in 2022.

"People need to feel safe," said Commissioner Ken Strickland. "That’s what really got the ball rolling – made it very urgent that we do something."

Months ago, a new police substation was added on the corner of Grandview Avenue. Now, the city has installed several cameras that stream live footage 24/7.

"Once that word gets out there, they'll go, ‘Oh boy, I can't be doing this because they have me on tape,’" Strickland added.

The Seabreeze District, mainly active at night, has seen numerous significant incidents, including a shooting in April.

"They got him within seconds," said witness Lyle Trachtman.

Business owners like Trachtman, who owns Seabreeze Fine Jewelry, appreciate the added security.

"It surprises me every time something bad does happen," he said. "I think they should do the same thing for other areas, and it should be in all communities to make them all safe like that."

The cameras are expected to maintain the recent trend toward increased safety in the area.