Christmas Day shopping in Central Florida: Which stores are open?

The Brief While most grocery store chains are closed on Christmas Day, there's still a few options to grab your last-minute needs. Bravo Supermarkets locations across Central Florida are open. Hours vary by location. Many retail chains such as Walmart, Target and Publix are closed on Christmas Day.



Many Central Florida grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day – even those that remained open on Thanksgiving Day.

If you're looking for a last minute ingredient, choices may be limited, but not impossible – depending on what you need to get.

Here's a list of grocery stores or retail pharmacy chains open on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Stores open on Christmas Day

Bravo Supermarkets

Bravo Supermarkets is open with limited holiday hours on Christmas Day. The store located at Semoran Boulevard in Orlando will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day, with hours varying by location.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores are open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours vary by location.

Stores closed on Christmas Day

Aldi

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

CVS

Gordon's Food Service

Publix

Sam's Club

Target

The Fresh Market

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Whole Foods