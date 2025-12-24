Christmas Day shopping in Central Florida: Which stores are open?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Many Central Florida grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day – even those that remained open on Thanksgiving Day.
If you're looking for a last minute ingredient, choices may be limited, but not impossible – depending on what you need to get.
Here's a list of grocery stores or retail pharmacy chains open on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Stores open on Christmas Day
Bravo Supermarkets
Bravo Supermarkets is open with limited holiday hours on Christmas Day. The store located at Semoran Boulevard in Orlando will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day, with hours varying by location.
With various locations in the Orlando area, here's a list of locations near you.
Walgreens
Walgreens stores are open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours vary by location.
With various locations in the Orlando area, here's a list of locations near you.
Stores closed on Christmas Day
Aldi
BJ's Wholesale Club
Costco
CVS
Gordon's Food Service
Publix
Sam's Club
Target
The Fresh Market
Trader Joe's
Walmart
Whole Foods
