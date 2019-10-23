New State Road 46 lanes, State Road 429 ramps to open

article

Crews are scheduled Thursday, Oct. 24, from 8 p.m. - 6:30 a.m., to shift traffic onto new State Road (S.R.) 46 lanes including through a new signalized intersection between Camp Challenge Road and S.R. 429 [GMap below].

Motorists traveling on eastbound S.R. 46 will turn left at the signal to continue east toward Sanford. Motorists traveling on westbound S.R. 46 will turn right at the signal to continue west toward Mt. Plymouth and Mount Dora.

On Sunday night, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. – 6:30 a.m., crews are scheduled to shift traffic entering and exiting S.R. 429 onto the permanent on and off-ramps south of S.R. 46 as part of building the Wekiva Parkway.

S.R. 46 westbound traffic will be able to access southbound S.R. 429 by turning left at the new intersection. S.R. 46 eastbound traffic will be able to access S.R. 429 southbound by proceeding straight at the new intersection onto the parkway. The flashing traffic signal at the existing S.R. 46 and S.R. 429 intersection will be removed.