New species of mosquito invades Florida

Experts say there's a new species of mosquito in Florida.

A doctor from the University of Florida found the mosquito during a trip to Everglades National Park. It's originally from South America.

Dr. Lawrence Reeves says the new pest is more aggressive and could spread a variety of diseases.

"This mosquito will come inside and bite people. Our native species will try to get out the window but this one will come inside and bite."

Experts say the best way to protect yourself is to get rid of standing water and cover up.

