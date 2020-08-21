New Smyrna Beach shark bite victim speaks to FOX 35

A woman who visited New Smyrna Beach on Thursday says while she was boogie boarding in the ocean when a shark tried to make a meal out of her leg.

Carolina Jones said, "Literally, as I pushed off the ground to catch my wave, I felt like I got hit by the shark."

In fact, the woman said she suffered multiple puncture wounds from the shark's sharp teeth.

She yelled to her friends and family to get out of the water as she struggled to the shore to get help.

She was rushed to the hospital and to her surprise, she says doctors chose not to use any stitches to close the wounds.

Jones says she does not blame the shark, whom she says was probably hunting a nearby school of mullet.

Advertisement

She also hopes her wounds heal quickly so she can get back in the ocean.