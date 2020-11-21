New Smyrna Beach officer recovering after being shot by suspect

article

A New Smyrna Beach police officer is recovering after being shot by a suspect who was, in turn, shot and killed by law enforcement.

The incident started at around 4 p.m. on Saturday at Nova and Spruce Creek Roads, where a Port Orange police officer tried to stop a driver who sped off, initiating a chase.

Officers followed the car as it headed toward New Smyrna Beach.

In a release from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it said when the suspect reached the are of Turnbull Street and Industrial Park Avenue, a deputy deployed stop sticks and the car crashed outside of a storage facility.

Investigators say the suspect got out of the car and ran off, but not before shooting at law enforcement, hitting a New Smyrna Beach police officer.

The news release said the suspect was shot and killed as investigators returned fire.

The shooting was captured on body camera and will be released at a later date, according to Volusia County deputies.

Meanwhile, the incident is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and under standard protocol, the officers and deputy involved in the shooting have been temporarily placed on administrative leave.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Mike Coffin are expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for updates on this story as new details are released.