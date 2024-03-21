Poorly written parking citations are making the rounds in New Smyrna Beach.

The fake citations, handwritten on college-ruled notebook paper, are being placed on cars throughout the city.

A Facebook post from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department this week warned beachgoers about the citations.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH: More arrests made as law enforcement crack down on spring break crowds

"It has been brought to our attention that people are placing FAKE parking citations on vehicles," police said. "We do not issue parking citations in the form of a handwritten note."

The letter, written in blue pen ink, says "$100.00 fine" and "30 day [sic] to be paid," followed by a fake website link. The ticket-writer also included a phone number.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH: Teen who pulled gun out to be charged as an adult

Police said anyone who receives this "ticket" should notify the police department immediately. Additionally, if you want to confirm if you have a parking ticket or not, you can contact Records Clerk Nancy Chapman at 386-424-2238 or nchapman@cityofnsb.com.