New Smyrna Beach firefighter hospitalized after head injury

The community is rallying behind a New Smyrna Beach firefighter who suffered a head injury while at work.

Fire chief Shawn VanDemark tells FOX 35 News that Jeremy Macklefresh was riding a city-owned ATV when he fell in what can only be described as a freak accident.

"At some point, he fell out of the ATV either because he had a medical condition that may have caused him to pass out or something strange happened. We just don’t know, unfortunately," he said.

Macklefresh, whose nickname is "Cubby," has been at Halifax Health since the incident on Sept. 8. Chief VanDemark described his injury as complex.

His father-in-law said they are hopeful though it has been a roller coaster.

"We know he’s gonna make it through. We know with the support of these guys here and his family, we’re gonna make this fight come out the other end," said Mark Gutowski.



Relatives have created a meal train to send food to the family in the hospital.

