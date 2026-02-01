Brush fire causes I-95 closure in Brevard County, troopers say

The Brief I-95 is closed in both directions between mile marker 166 at Saint John’s Heritage Parkway and mile marker 173 at Malabar Road. Drivers are urged to avoid the stretch of roadway and seek alternate routes. According to officials, no timeline has been given for when the highway may reopen.



A large brush fire has forced the closure of Interstate 95 in both directions between mile marker 166 at Saint John’s Heritage Parkway and mile marker 173 at Malabar Road in Brevard County.

Troopers say drivers are urged to avoid the stretch of roadway and seek alternate routes until further notice.

According to officials, no timeline has been given for when the highway may reopen.