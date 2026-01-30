Image of Hitler appears during morning announcements at Florida high school, officials say

An investigation is underway after officials at Osceola High School said an inappropriate image appeared during morning announcements on Friday.

According to the school's principal, a picture of Adolf Hitler briefly appeared in the announcements before it was removed.

What they're saying:

In a letter sent to parents, the principal said the image does not reflect the school’s values, beliefs or ideology and confirmed that disciplinary action will be taken against the "individual responsible."

"We understand the hurt and pain this may have caused, and we remain committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all students and staff," the principal, Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, wrote.

The letter’s reference to a single "individual" suggests administrators believe one person was responsible for the image appearing. It was not immediately clear whether that person was a student or a staff member.

FOX 35 News has contacted the school seeking clarification on who posted the image and what disciplinary action is being considered. We are awaiting a response.

Read full letter

"To Our Osceola High School Community,

"This morning, an inappropriate image of Adolf Hitler was included in our morning announcements. The moment this was brought to our attention, the image was immediately removed.

"We want to be absolutely clear: this content does not reflect the values, beliefs, or ideology of Osceola High School.

"An internal review began right away, and we are addressing this egregious error with the individual responsible. Appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with school and district policies.

"We understand the hurt and pain this may have caused, and we remain committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all students and staff.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support of our school community.

"Sincerely, Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Principal"