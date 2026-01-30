Orlando weather: Arctic blast headed for Central Florida

The Brief The weather will be warmer on Friday, with afternoon temperatures near 70. Another cold front arrives this weekend, and temperatures are expected to drop. Extreme cold wind chills on Sunday, which is expected to be one of the coldest in years.



This is the calm before the storm.

Sunshine wins on Friday, with a few high clouds late in the day.

Afternoon temperatures will be near 70. Enjoy it, because this will be the warmest day for a while.

The weather will be cool but not extreme. Expect a low of 48°, but becoming windy. A sprinkle is possible late in the day.

Extreme cold this weekend

Saturday will be WINDY, with gusts of up to 40 mph. Variably cloudy conditions with a stray morning shower and cooler temperatures.

A cold front arrives in the morning, and temps will start to drop. Expect a high of 56° early, before temperatures fall in the afternoon.

Sunday will be the worst of the extreme weather. Extreme cold wind chills in the single digits and teens.

This will be one of the coldest wind chill mornings ever recorded in Orlando. Top 6 of all time.

Low 24°. Wind chill 8-12° with gusts 25 mph.

This is not a one-night event. We are looking at a rare, multi-night, hard freeze: Sunday morning and Monday morning.

A STORM TEAM ALERT is active Sunday and Monday for record cold. This will be the coldest temperatures since 2010.

On Sunday, February 1, we are likely to break Orlando’s coldest high and coldest low records, which date back to 1893.