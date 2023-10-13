New research shows more young people being diagnosed with breast cancer

More young people are getting cancer.

New research from the Journal of the American Medical Association or JAMA, shows people in their thirties are seeing the biggest increase. Breast cancer in younger women is a large part of that.

DeLand Performing Arts teacher Angelyn Rhode was working her dream job as a Disney performer when she felt a lump in her breast. She was 27 years old.

"So, it was really scary, as a young person, at the age of 27, this isn't something that you think you're going to hear," said Angelyn.

Her doctor wasn’t concerned at first and told her it was likely a swollen milk duct or cyst. Angelyn’s biopsy results revealed it was breast cancer. The youngest of three sisters, Angelyn says there is no history of breast cancer in her family.

Dr. Nikita Shah is a medical oncologist with Orlando Health and has been in practice for more than 30 years. She says the youngest patient she’s seen with breast cancer was 19 years old.

"A typical 20-something with a breast mass probably will not have breast cancer, but having said that, if it's new, if it's different, don't ignore it. If it doesn't go away in a week or two, don't sit on it for your next appointment with your gynecologist next year. Get it looked at," said Dr. Shah.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in August looked at data from more than a half million people diagnosed with cancer over 9 years. The biggest increase was people in their thirties, with cases up by more than 19%. Early onset cancer in women was up by more than 4%, but Dr. Shah says the risk is still low for younger women.

Angelyn Rhode is now 13 years cancer free and using her talents to raise money in the fight against breast cancer, creating a musical group called "Music for Melons".

The group has raised more than $80,000 so far for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Orlando.

"It took me awhile to figure out, especially in my profession, that part of the reason I was chosen was to inspire people, inspire my kids, inspire their families, inspire the people I work with and advocate for the future, literally of all these amazing children I get to work with, so that they can have a better life," she said.

If you want to further evaluate your risk, Dr. Shah suggests getting genetic testing. The process is as simple as a saliva or blood sample and is often covered by insurance.