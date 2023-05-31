New report outlines 'flesh-eating bacteria' becoming more aggressive in Florida seaweed

Flesh-eating bacteria could be washing up on Florida’s shores this summer.

A new study is warning about the aggressive nature of the Vibrio bacteria which has been around for ages but is getting better at sticking around. Doctors are on high alert and want us all to be aware of the bacteria in seaweed because it could have deadly consequences.

"This is not a new bacteria, but it’s a new aggressive ability for this bacteria to attach onto plastic and to be in our sargassum," said Dr. Tim Laird who’s the Chief Medical Officer with Health First Medical Group.

He’s worked around the bacteria for decades in America and also did medical rotations around Micronesia and the Bahamas.

The aggressive nature is causing concern for doctors and beachgoers on the Space Coast."This infection can be aggressive, and that’s when we call it the so-called flesh-eating bacteria," Laird added."

"Flesh-eating bacteria – I don’t know what it is but I’m afraid of it so I’m not going to take a chance on it," said Maria Sanchez who was walking near the beach on Wednesday.

She said she avoids the shore and always wears close-toed shoes."It’s petrifying. It’s petrifying. That’s all I need – is to get a cut and forget about it," exclaimed Saundra Channing. "I don’t need that."Dr. Laird is advising people to avoid the beach if they have any cuts or open wounds.

In 2022 - the Florida Department of Health says there were four cases of the flesh-eating bacteria in Brevard County.

One person died from an infection. It’s not just open wounds. You can also find the bacteria in food."I would recommend against eating raw or undercooked seafood, especially shellfish," Laird said.

It’s important to see a doctor immediately if you think something you ate or something in the seaweed is making you sick.

The Department of Health says untreated cases of the flesh-eating bacteria are fatal about 50% of the time."If it gets infected, you definitely need to tell your medical provider that it may have been exposed to seawater or brackish water because it could contain vibrio because that takes special antibiotics to treat," Laird concluded.

Local doctors say the beaches are still safe but people with weakened immune systems need to be even more careful. Wearing close toed shoes and avoiding seaweed will go a long way to keep you safe this summer.