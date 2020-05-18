New ramps at I-4 and S.R. 408 interchange open three months ahead of schedule, Gov. DeSantis announces

Governor Ron DeSantis made a major transportation announcement from Downtown Orlando.

Joined by the Florida Department of Transportation Secretary (FDOT) Kevin Thibault, they announced that several new ramps at the I-4 and S.R. 408 interchange are opening three months ahead of schedule.

Over the last week, the I-4 Ultimate Project pushed to complete extensive work in Downtown Orlando. Governor DeSantis attributed the acceleration of these ramps to FDOT's increased work as they took advantage of less traffic on the roads.

With this work done, the following ramps are now open at the I-4 and S.R. 408 interchange:

Eastbound I-4 to eastbound S.R. 408.

Eastbound I-4 to westbound S.R. 408.

Westbound I-4 to westbound S.R. 408.

New westbound I-4 lanes in permanent configuration from Amelia Street to Gore Street.

The following ramps will open sometime between Monday's afternoon rush hour and Tuesday's morning commute.

Westbound I-4 to eastbound S.R. 408.

Eastbound S.R. 408 to Westbound I-4.

Westbound I-4 entrance from Amelia Street.

All of the interchange ramps will have their own access points.

Thibault explained during the news conference that the new ramps will improve travel time through the Downtown Orlando corridor and will enhance access to large venues, like theme parks. He described the new ramps as "the biggest milestone of the project to date."

"We're really thrilled about this," Governor DeSantis added. "I think it just shows that FDOT is able to get the job done."

The Governor also discussed the latest on COVID-19. He acknowledged that full phase one is now in effect and discussed testing, explaining that surges are often because of data dumps, new testing sites, or outbreaks at prisons or nursing homes.

"Issues with public health won't go away, but we have a pathway to get Florida going again," he said. He believes that "Central Florida will be a major part of that."

Finally, he also answered a question about unemployment, claiming that many of those who have not been paid jobless benefits yet have either entered information incorrectly, do not have a social security number, or their workplace is holding up the funds. He even stated that Florida has received unemployment claims from people in other states and countries.

