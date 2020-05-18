Hard Rock Casino in Tampa will reopen Thursday, May 21

article

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has the green light to open, but under new safety guidelines.

On Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m., the doors will open for guests after initially closing on March 20. The Tampa location is the first of six Seminole Gaming casinos to reopen in Florida.

Its restaurants will reopen with social distancing requirements in place. The dining rooms cannot exceed at 50% capacity and guests must sit six feet apart.

At opening, 200 of the 800 Seminole Hard Rock guestrooms will be available. The event center will be closed until further notice. No events will take place at the pool complex.

Other safety guidelines include:

- Temperature checks for all guests and team members prior to entry. Any guest or team member with a temperature above CDC guidelines will not be allowed entry.

- A requirement that all guests wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines, without exception. Masks will be provided to guests, as needed.

- Thousands of alternating slot machines will be turned off, to help ensure social distancing on the casino floor.

- New Plexiglas barriers will divide players at table games, poker games and customer service areas.

- 850 signs will be posted throughout the complex to encourage social distancing and help ensure adherence to Safe and Sound Program guidelines.

- More than 100 team members will be part of a new “Safe and Sound Clean Team” to focus on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the complex, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.

- Hand-sanitizing stations will be available on the casino floor, at the entrances and throughout the resort.

- Constant purification and disinfecting of the air flowing into the complex through the AtmosAir™ bipolar ionization system designed to destroy virus particles in the air and on surfaces.

- An overall 50 percent reduction in guest capacity throughout the resort.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

