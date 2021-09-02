New California recall poll shows voters supporting Gov. Newsom

With less than two weeks before the California recall election a new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) shows 58% of voters want to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom as the state's leader.

This is the most favorable poll for Newsom in a while, as recent polls have shown a much closer battle.

Of those voting yes on the recall, 26% are in favor of Larry Elder over other Republican candidates.

The survey also revealed that many voters aren't sure how to answer question 2 about who should replace Newsom. About half of likely voters (49%) say they either have not decided or would not vote for any of the replacement candidates on the recall ballot.

Unsurprisingly, the survey shows the recall election sentiment is falling closely along party lines as 90% voting no on the recall are Democrat and 82% voting yes are Republican.

Newsom is at a campaign event in San Francisco Friday encouraging voters to send in their ballots right now.

Meanwhile, Elder, talk radio personality, will hold a news conference to address what his campaign calls "a California crime wave." Yesterday, Elder said ads put out by the Newsom campaign portraying him as anti-vaccine aren't true.

Elder has said if he becomes governor he will repeal vaccine and mask mandates.

The recall election is being held September 14th.

