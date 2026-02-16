2 Volusia Sheriff’s deputies save DeLand woman's life from house fire

The Brief Two Volusia County deputies helped rescue a woman who was caught in a fire in her home. Deputies Austin Graham rescued the woman from her burning DeLand home, while deputy Nathan Vargas took over life-saving measures. It was confirmed that the woman was alone in the burning home.



Two Volusia County deputies are being recognized for rescuing a woman from her burning home.

What we know:

Deputies Austin Graham and Nathan Vargas are being recognized for their quick thinking when saving a DeLand woman who was inside her burning home.

Graham, who was first on the scene, ran into the woman's home – fighting through smoke and fumes, the Volusia County Sheriff's office said – to get the woman to safety.

Two Volusia County deputies are being recognized for saving a woman in a DeLand house fire. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office).

"His lungs and skin felt the searing force of the fire, but he knew he had to get her out of there," the sheriff's office said.

Graham – who noticed the woman was wearing a wedding band – was prepared to go back into the home to rescue her spouse. It was later confirmed that she was alone in the home, deputies said.

Vargas – who heard his partner struggling to breathe on the radio, the sheriff's office said – conducted rescue breathing on the woman, who had a faint pulse and was fighting for her life, deputies said.