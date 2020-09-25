New drive-thru Halloween attraction opens Friday in Orlando

article

It’s time to get your scare on!

The Haunted Road is a new, completely contactless Halloween experience opens Friday in Central Florida.

The drive-thru event will be filled with a terrifying mix of theatrical storytelling, horrifying creatures, unexpected scares, and a twisted take on immortal tales.

"The entire event was designed with physical distancing measures in mind, from contact-free check-in by license plate, to immersive drive-in scenes," according to a press release.

Guests will drive through a number of nightmarish scenes while being immersed into a "ghastly rendition of an untold story of Rapunzel as she journeys into a world of disarray, faces bloodcurdling creatures – and hundreds of shocking scares."

For families looking for something that the kids can enjoy, a family-friendly version of the event will also be available during the daytime on select weekends.

"The daytime event will feature an adaptation of the immersive scenes and storyline, but trading screams for Halloween fun the entire family can enjoy."

Admission starts at $15 per person and will vary per date. Guests must choose a date and entrance time at the time of purchase. All tickets must be purchased in advance online. A 'Beyond the Road' upgrade will be available per car. It includes priority viewing for each scene, an exclusive bonus scene, and a digital photo during the experience. You can purchase tickets HERE.

Walt Disney World has canceled its annual 'Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' for 2020 because of the ongoing pandemic. Universal Orlando followed by canceling its popular 'Halloween Horror Nights' event, which would've celebrated its 30th year running, but recently announced it will operate two haunted house on select nights this fall.