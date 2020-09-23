Florida’s first snow park on track to open in November

article

Looks like there will be snow in Florida this holiday season – sort of.

The state’s only snow park still has plans to open in November 2020 and it is now seeking vendors for its market.

Back in May, Winston McDaniel, Marketing Manager for Snowcat Ridge Snow Park, told FOX 35 News that the park is coming to Dade City before Christmas.

“At this time, construction is underway and we are still on track for a November 2020 opening,” he wrote in an email. “As we get closer to Fall we will have more updates to release.”

The first day of Fall arrived on Tuesday and the website for Snowcat Ridge Snow Park still has November 2020 as its debut month.

According to That’s So Tampa, Markets for Makers will be producing the Alpine Market that will be located inside the snow dome. Vendors are welcome to apply HERE. The Market is expected to open November 20 and runs through January 3.

The alpine snow park is set to open next to TreeHoppers.

The park will feature a large snow tubing hill, which will be 60 feet tall and 400 feet long. It will have a "magic carpet that will whisk riders and their snow tubes to the top of the hill."

Guests will be able to ride in a single, tandem or 6-person family tube down the snow-covered slope.

Snowcat Ridge will also have an Alpine Village and 10,000-square-foot snow play dome, where visitors will be able to build snowmen out of real snow.

"Some folks think it’s impossible to experience snow tubing and the joy of snow in Florida, but our team is all about making the impossible, possible,” said Snowcat Ridge's creative director, Mark Bremer.

Guests will have the chance to sip on hot cocoa and relax by a bonfire in the Alpine Village. The park will also feature a light show on the snow hill and inside the dome during the evenings, developers said.

