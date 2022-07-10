What is a diverging diamond interchange, the new I-4 traffic pattern that opened at ChampionsGate?

Drivers will notice a new traffic pattern Sunday in Central Florida. A brand new diverging diamond interchange in opening in ChampionsGate, a project the Florida Department of Transportation began a year ago to help alleviate traffic in the area.

A diverging diamond interchange has fewer traffic lights and lets vehicles make a left turn without crossing in front of oncoming traffic. This allows for high volumes of traffic to move through an intersection without increasing the number of lanes and traffic signals and provides easier access to the interstate.

TRENDING: 'He opened that window. It's gone now!': Truck sinks at Florida boat ramp

At the new interchange, drivers will cross over to the left side of the road, making it easier for them to get from County Road 532 to Interstate 4. The new traffic pattern will cut down on the number of traffic lights at the interchange and should lead to fewer crashes and less traffic at Championsgate, especially during rush hour.

The project is also adding bike lanes and sidewalks along CR-532 to improve safety and connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians.

FDOT plans to complete the entire project by early 2023.