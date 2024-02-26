Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Sarasota

Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near US 41 and University Parkway in Sarasota, according to authorities.

A New College of Florida alert reported that there was a shooting near campus on Monday.

All westbound lanes of University are closed from 41 to Old Bradenton Road for the time being, and authorities advise you to avoid the area.

The subject is not at large, and the public is not in danger, according to police.

SkyFOX is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.