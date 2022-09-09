New body camera video released in arrest of Florida man who lost eye

A new video shows the moments that a man was arrested in Gainesville. That man blames the loss of one of his eyes on an aggressive K-9.

Gainesville police released body camera video showing what happened during their encounter with 30-year-old Terrell Bradley.

It all started when police say an officer tried to stop him for a traffic violation in July. Investigators say Bradley took off and was discovered an hour later in the bushes.

MORE HEADLINES:

Gainesville police say an outside consultant was hired to review the case and found the use of deploying the K-9 complied with their policy and police protocols.

"In every response to resistance technique utilized, injury is possible, but it’s never our intent of our officers to injury anyone we encounter. Regrettably, Mr. Bradley was significantly injured."

Officials say that since 2021, the K-9s have been deployed 129 times and have bitten people 12 times.