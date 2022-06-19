New beachfront park to open in Daytona Beach

A brand-new beachfront park in Daytona Beach will be open to the public starting Friday, June 24.

Event organizers say a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m to celebrate the official opening of Edwin W. Peck Sr Park located on Atlantic Avenue.

Peck, who the park was named after, developed and marketed over 30 condominium projects allowing him to establish himself in the economic development, community service, and job creation industry.

The Daytona Beach Shores park will feature over 100 parking spaces, restrooms, a playground, fitness stations as well as frills and an ADA-accessible dune walkover.