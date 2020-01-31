New baby zebra, monkey make their debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom

article

Disney's Animal Kingdom is celebrating the births of two baby animals this month!

According to Disney Parks Blog, Animal Kingdom's first Hartmann’s zebra foal was born on Jan. 21 to mom Prima and is currently under the care of the West Savanna team. The baby, which is unnamed for now, weighs in at about 65 pounds and was standing and walking within 30 minutes after birth!

"This moment marks a milestone for the park as it is the first time this vulnerable zebra species has been born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom," the blog stated.

In other baby news, on Jan. 15, a male Angolan black-and-white colobus monkey named Douglas was born on Jan. 15 to mom Zahra at Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.

RELATED: Baby western lowland gorilla born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

RELATED: Animal Kingdom says baby Nile hippopotamus is a boy

Advertisement

"As he grows up, his color will change to black with white around his face, and on his tail, like the others in his troop."

Douglas is the second of his family to be born at the park. His sister Alika was born in 2018.

Welcome, little ones!