New baby swans take first swim at Orlando's Lake Eola

There will be some new tiny faces waddling around Lake Eola on Wednesday.

The offspring of Queenie, a Black-Necked swan, and her mate Big Boy were released at the lake and took their very first swim in the water. The three new cygnets became the first successful hatchlings since the couple was paired up.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 4 City Commissioner Patty Sheehan released the babies as the family makes their debut together on the lake.

In 2019, Queenie was in need of a mate and two male swans were purchased thanks to donations from a local resident and Sheehan. After about a year of warming up to one of them, she chose her new partner.

"Luckily, love grew over time between Queenie and the male swan named Big Boy."

Queenie gave birth to her babies in May.

