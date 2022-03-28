Garth Brooks sets new attendance record at Orlando's Camping World Stadium

Some 70,000 fans were at Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando on Saturday for the Garth Brooks concert, setting a new concert attendance record for the outdoor venue.

Camping World Stadium confirmed the record-setting event in a tweet over the weekend.

"Tonight, @garthbrooks set the concert attendance record at Camping World Stadium. It’s going to be hard to top an intimate evening with 70,000 friends doing countless singalongs," the venue said in a tweet. "Thanks for one heckuva (sic) fun show, Garth!"

It wasn't immediately known when the previous record was set. FOX 35 has reached out to Camping World Stadium.

After his show, Brooks tweeted out a review of his own.

The outdoor venue became Camping World Stadium in April 2016, part of a multi-year naming rights sponsorship. Before that, the venue was known as Orlando Citrus Bowl, Florida Citrus Bowl, Orlando Stadium, and Tangerine Bowl, according to its website.