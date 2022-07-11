Nerd Alert: Orlando ranks no. 8 geekiest city in the country

article

Whether you're a Star Wars fan or a Fortnite gamer, Orlando is home to a wide variety of fan clubs, cosplayers, and collectors.

In a survey conducted by Lawn Love, 200 of the nation's largest cities were ranked on a geekiness level, with Orlando taking eighth place as one of the top Geekiest Cities in 2022.

The survey, in honor of Embrace Your Geekness Day on July 13, compared the numbers of stores that sell comics, video games, etc. as well as geek meetup groups, costume shops, and if the city hosted nerdy events such as Comic-Con and Renaissance festivals.

Orlando ranked 16th in the number of comic book stores, 13th in the number of costume stores, 25th in geek meetup groups and number one in the number of events for fans and other nerdy conventions.

Per the survey, the top 10 geekiest cities are: