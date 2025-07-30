Nearly 5 tons of seized cocaine worth $73.3 million offloaded in Florida, officials say

The Brief A large haul of more than $73 million worth of cocaine was recently seized by the U.S. Coast Guard. The coast guard offloaded the cocaine on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The cocaine was seized during an operation back on June 24 about 120 miles northwest of Ecuador.



A large haul of more than $73 million worth of cocaine that was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard was offloaded on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

What we know:

The crew of the Cutter Tahoma offloaded 9,970 pounds of cocaine, nearly five tons, on Tuesday at Port Everglades.

Officials said the cocaine is worth more than $73 million.

The cocaine was seized during an operation back on June 24 about 120 miles northwest of Ecuador.

(Credit: United States Coast Guard)

What they're saying:

Nolan Cuevas, commanding officer of the Cutter Tahoma, said he couldn't be more impressed with the determination and teamwork displayed by the crew.

"They executed this interdiction with precision and professionalism," he said. "Behind every successful deployment is a dedicated team of logistics and support personnel. Their tireless efforts ensured we had the resources and maintenance support to operate. Our collective actions reaffirm the Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to protecting our nation’s borders and the safety of our citizens."