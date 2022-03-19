Near 90's Saturday before a 'cooler' first day of Spring

We have a hot start to the weekend before some 'cooler' temperatures move in for the first day of spring.

Afternoon highs across the Orlando metro will be near 90 degrees. There will be a few passing clouds this afternoon, but they won't stop the heat.

If you have any outdoor plans, heading to the theme parks, the beach, or the Winter Park Sidewalk Arts Festival, don't forget to plenty pack water, and reapply your sunscreen.

Late tonight/early Sunday morning, our next cold front will sweep across the Florida peninsula. There is a 'likely' 1/5 risk for damaging wind gusts and hail in north central Florida tonight. The front will move into the Orlando metro Sunday morning, but our latest forecast models show it weakening significantly.

Make sure you stay weather aware and have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts.

Once the front pushes to our south, temperatures will drop to the seasonal upper-70s.

The first day of spring is Sunday, and you can expect mostly clear skies and dry weather.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the remainder of your spring break.

