Nationwide COVID-19 vaccine trial seeks volunteers

article

Researchers are making a nationwide call for volunteers in a COVID-19 vaccine trial and some facilities in Florida are among those signing up volunteers for clinical studies.

This week, the National Institutes of Health launched a website calling for volunteers nationwide to test a COVID-19 vaccine. The nationwide trial is in phase three, which means researchers are testing the vaccine in just about anyone. Infectious disease experts said the vaccine development is moving a bit differently for the virus since the pandemic brings a sense of urgency.

“We’ve been trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine much faster,” said Dr. Michael Teng, a virology specialist, and professor of molecular medicine at USF Health.

Teng said the trials will study how effective the drug is across the board.

“They seem to show that the lower doses of the vaccine seem to be better, and so that’s even better news because there’s less chance of bad reactivity to the vaccine if you’re using less of it,” said Teng.

If you are interested in signing up for a vaccine trial in Florida, you can visit ENCORE’s website, CNS Healthcare’s website, or NIH’s website.

Advertisement

If you sign up, researchers said they want to make sure your body produces the right antibodies for the virus. So volunteers would not know whether they were injected with the vaccine or a placebo.