National Weather Service reports EF-0 tornado touched down in Flagler County

The National Weather Service said Sunday that a tornado touched down in Flagler County.

Weather officials estimate the system was an EF-0 tornado that touched down in the area of South John Anderson Highway.

Officials said the path of the storm was about 100 yards wide, involving several small trees that were knocked down, lawn furniture that was blown into a canal and a damaged lamp post.

Matt Hathaway gave us permission to use video he captured of patio furniture being blown about.

Robert Seifried also shared video with FOX 35 of what looked like the funnel cloud from a distance.

No injuries were reported.

