National Pretzel Day: Where to get free ones in Central Florida

Tuesday is National Pretzel Day and what better way to celebrate than with free food!

Whether you like your pretzels hard or soft, with salt or plain, or with mustard or cheese dip, you can enjoy this delicious day in Central Florida without spending a dime!

Here's where you can score a free twisted treat around town today:

Wetzel's Pretzel

The pretzel shop is giving away a free pretzel at each of its locations around Central Florida from 3 p.m. to close on Tuesday, including the shop at Disney Springs.

You can find a list of locations HERE.

Auntie Anne's

Pretzel lovers can snag a free original or cinnamon sugar snack on Tuesday at one of its locations. Customers just have to sign up for a free membership on the Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks app. The offer can be redeemed in store or online.

Auntie Anne's has over 100 locations in Florida, including 13 in Orlando. You can find the one nearest to you HERE.